October 21 won’t be a good day: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD (INP): Senior politician Faisal Vawda while warning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that October 21 will not be a good day for him said that the country cannot progress unless 18 political leaders are punished.

Speaking in a private Tv channel program, he said he is the one who will decide which party to join, emphasizing that no party will make that choice for him. Rejecting the rumors that he had sought governorship position, he said that there is misinformation circulating about him.

Vawda clarified that he is currently not affiliating with any political party and asserted that he will make his political decisions independently, based on his own understanding and assessment of the situation.

Expressing his views on the political landscape, he acknowledged interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar as a prominent figure and mentioned that current political developments are of a temporary nature, with the upcoming government expected to serve for a duration ranging from 12 to 17 months, primarily influenced by the wishes of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Terming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as homeopathic, he said that the previous elections were not transparent, and the next elections will not be transparent either.

The senior politician went on to say that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa are the hope for the country, adding that Pakistan shouldn’t be disappointed with the Chief Justice. He also predicted that Arshad Sharif case will be reopened, adding that the real faces of some people will be exposed.

Regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Vawda said that October 21 will not be a good day for him.

“The new Chief Justice and Army Chief have sparked hope after 75 years,” he said and added the Army Chief’s decisions have caused the value of the dollar to decline. Furthermore, he asserted that the country cannot develop without bringing 18 political leaders to the justice.

Faisal Vawda said, “PTI doesn’t have popularity of its own, and PTI chairman is popular due to hatred of PDM, while Sheikh Rasheed is a sensible person.” Additionally, he mentioned that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Ali Mohammad Khan are notable figures within the party.