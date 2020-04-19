OIC slams violence against Indian Muslims amid COVID-19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Organiza-tion of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the unrelenting vicious Islamopho-bic campaign in India ma-ligning Muslims for spread of Covid-19.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization in a tweet said Indian media is negatively profiling the Muslims in media and subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.

The OIC Commission urged the Indian government to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in the country and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under the international law.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan says deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi government to divert the b-acklash over its COVID-19 policy is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany.

In a tweet, he said this has left thousands stranded and hungry and is yet more proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of Modi government.