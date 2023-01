LIMA (AFP): At least one person died in clashes between protesters and police in the southern Peruvian town of Macusani, the hospital where the victim was taken said in a statement Wednesday, as demonstrators demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

The 35-year-old woman “was admitted to emergency services without vital signs,” the San Martin de Porres hospital said, bringing the number of deaths since the beginning of the protests in December to 43.