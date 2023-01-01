Only the corrupt should fear NAB, warns chairman

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad says his department will penalise those who deprive people of their hard-earned money.

He resolves to transform NAB into a professional department and dispel the impression of fear. He says, “our duties augmented after formation of new NAB laws.”

He expresses hope that the bureau will conclude delayed cases swiftly.

He says: “Corruption is a menace. No one needs to feel fear from NAB as our duty is to capture thief only, not to disrupt the whole community.”

He confesses that NAB showed cavalier behaviour in past years and assures that officials will deal people in a civilised way.

The NAB chairman says his department is returning amounts to people who fell prey to housing scams.

He is of the view that NAB laws have been amended in the past few years and there are issues which cause delay in justice provision.

He says NAB’s philosophy revolves around bringing back amounts and properties to the fraud-hit people.

He says he will ensure safety of investors’ liquidity and rights to save people from deception. He advises people to invest their money in suitable enterprises after consultation.

He further says that neither an individual nor a department can liberate the country from corruption. “All segments of society will have to play their role in wiping out corruption,” he says.