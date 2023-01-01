OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT’s Android app next month

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research laboratory, has announced the launch of ChatGPT app for Android devices.

Two months after its successful launch, OpenAI’s chatbot has attracted a colossal 100 million active users. The number would grow further as the app would be launched next week.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week,” the company said in a tweet.

It said the users can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today.

ChatGPT has been available on the web since November 2022. In May 2023, its creator launched a free app on the App Store and promised Android users that ChatGPT would be coming to their devices soon.

The description from Google Play says the app is “free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”