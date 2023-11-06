Ottomans to Turkish republic: Exhibit celebrates women’s fashion

Web Desk

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the Sadberk Hanım Museum in Istanbul is hosting an exhibition where the roles and rights of women are highlighted to art lovers.

The exhibition, titled “Elegance from the Past to Future: Women’s Costume from the Late Ottoman Empire to the Early Republican Era,” awaits to welcome visitors in the city’s historic Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion until March 17.

The theme of the event explores the clothing transformation process of the Ottomans, which started in the 19th century when palace and urban women followed European fashion and accelerated with the declaration of the Turkish republic.

Dresses of iconic women

The exhibition, supported by Koç Holding and the Vehbi Koç Foundation, showcases the transformation of urban women’s clothing during the scarcity caused by World War I and the occupation of the capital during the Armistice period. The stories of the formal clothes worn at official receptions and balls in the capital of Ankara during the early years of the republic are also told.

The exhibition aims not only to present women’s clothing but also to provide a glimpse of the environment in which women lived.

A dress from the “Elegance from the Past to Future: Women’s Costume from the Late Ottoman Empire to the Early Republican Era” exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Sadberk Hanım Museum)

Additionally, the exhibition highlights the encouraging roles of influential figures during the early republic era such as Latife Hanım, Mevhibe Inönü and Afet Inan, whose clothes are displayed together for the first time.

Latife Hanım was Atatürk’s first wife and Ismet Inönü’s wife, Mevhibe Inönü, was the second first lady of Türkiye. Ayşe Afet Inan was a historian and sociologist, as well as an adopted daughter of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic.

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the exhibition features 100 items, including bridal gowns with tailor and store labels belonging to women from the elite class, along with dresses for special occasions and events, streetwear and equestrian clothes, as well as accessories such as bags, shoes and umbrellas.

The exhibition was organized by Hülya Bilgi, the director of the Sadberk Hanım Museum, in collaboration with art experts Bahattin Öztuncay and DŞebnem Eryavuz. The design of the exhibition is the work of Umut Durmuş.

Section dedicated to Atatürk

The exhibition also includes a special section dedicated to the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. This section showcases clothing and personal belongings preserved in the prominent collections.

“Considering the Ottoman and republic-era women’s clothing, which is one of our most impressive collections at Sadberk Hanım Museum, we specifically aimed to prepare an exhibition with a focus on women,” Bilgi said.

She continued, “The core of the exhibition is formed by the collection of Sadberk Koç, who is deeply committed to the values of the young Turkish republic while respecting its traditions.”

“The chosen venue for the exhibition, Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion, offers visitors an unforgettable experience with its unique location and stunning spaces.”

Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion is a historic mansion that was used as a summer residence by the last Ottoman caliph, Abdülmecid Efendi, and served as a cultural center where artists, writers and politicians of the time frequently gathered due to his appreciation for the arts.