Over 0.4 million mounds cotton reach markets

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: The cotton fields in Bahawalpur produced record crop as over 0.4 million mounds cotton have reached at markets in Bahawalpur division.

official sources at the office of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the target was set to grow cotton over 2.3 acres of land in three districts of Bahawalpur including Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

They said that according to the statistics, over 0.4 million mounds cotton had reached cotton markets of three districts of Bahawalpur division while more was in the pipeline.

They further said that 170 cotton ginning factories of Bahawalpur had made around one million cotton bales. “The management of Bahawalpur division has made important role to activate cotton growers for timely picking of cotton from cotton fields and later its transportation to markets and cotton ginning factories,” said Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Ehtsham Anwar.

Meanwhile, according to a report compiled by Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Faislabad, government of Punajb, Bahawalpur is the core area in cotton production in Punjab which used to produce 40 percent of cotton of Punjab and 30 percent of Pakistan.

It is mentioned here that present rate of cotton reaching cotton markets in Bahawalpur division is Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 in accordance with their variety and quality. (APP)