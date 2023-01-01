Over 2000 Afghan migrants return home

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has announced the return of 2,289 Afghan migrants from Iran and an additional 23 migrants from Pakistan to the country. The ministry said on Wednesday on its social media platform that 23 Afghan refugees after being released from Pakistani prisons, returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing two days ago. Whether these refugees were deported or entered the country voluntarily is still unclear. According to the ministry’s statement, returning migrants have been referred to the International Organization for Migration’s office to receive food and non-food assistance. This comes as the expulsion and return of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan have risen. Previously, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation had reported that approximately 50,000 Afghan migrants had returned from Iran in the past month. Amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, driven by the resurgence of the Taliban, many refugees seek safety in neighbouring countries. These Afghan nationals flee their homeland due to economic hardship, unemployment, security threats, and persecution. Despite their perilous journey, their arrival in neighbouring nations does not always bring relief. Instead, they often face daunting challenges, including deportation, detention, mistreatment, and abuse. This situation underscores the urgent need for international efforts to address the plight of Afghan refugees and ensure their safety and well-being as they seek refuge in foreign countries.