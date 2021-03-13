Over 3,000 Afghan migrants deported

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Turkish interior ministry in a statement said that in the first three months of 2023, more than ten thousand migrants including Afghans were deported from the country.

According to Turkish authorities, 3,277 Afghan refugees were deported to Afghanistan since the beginning of the year. The statement said that the individuals had come to Turkey illegally.

The statement said that nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees have been deported within last four days.

“Those who earlier worked in the former government, or they are journalists or worked as civil employees, their cases are being processed by the Turkish refugees agency,” said Ezatullah Sadaat, head of the Afghanistan association in Turkey.

“The deportation of Afghan refugees has increased on a daily basis. Hundreds of Afghan refugees are being deported from this country,” said Mazullsh Sultan Oghlo, a journalist in Turkey. The Islamic Emirate meanwhile criticized the countries that host Afghans and deport them with improper manners.

“There should be cooperation in their deportation, it should be in a way that they don’t face suffering. Still if they (refugees) want to come back to the country, the Islamic

Emirate considers it better that they come back to their country” said Zabiullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate’s spokesman.

“There is a need for the involved parties to work on proper plans and to take effective steps to improve the condition of refugees,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a refugees rights activist.

Lack of employment and deteriorated economic conditions of the people are said to be the main reasons for the rise of illegal migration.

“In the current situation, no Afghan should be returned to the country,” said Abdul Malik Afghan, an economist.

According to the Turkish interior ministry, more than 30,500 refugees have been identified, of whom 18,000 have been processed for deportation.