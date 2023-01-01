Oversight Board on post-flood 4RF activities: Planning Minister chairs 2nd meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Friday chaired the 2nd meeting of Policy & Strategy Committee/Oversight Board on post-flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) activities.

This meeting was attended by high officials including the Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning, Secretary of Planning, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, GB Chief Secretary, the World Bank Country Director, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director, European Union Islamabad Country Director, UNDP Deputy Resident Director and representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a news release said.

Additionally, Chief Minister Baluchistan and Secretaries from all provinces actively participated via video conference.

The meeting addressed several significant aspects of the 4RF projects, focusing on streamlining project implementation and evaluating the status of approved projects from provinces.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra provided a comprehensive overview of the progress, emphasizing the importance of fast-tracking implementation and financing arrangements under the 4RF initiatives.

Planning Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating donor agencies throughout the implementation and completion of these important projects.

He urged all relevant institutions to ensure that pending PC-1s of the 4RF projects were promptly approved.

During the meeting, donor agencies commended the Ministry of Planning for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution.

Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to continue providing support for these projects in the future. The second meeting of the Oversight Board signifies a step towards building post-flood resilience, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

The government’s dedication, along with the ongoing support of donor agencies, underscores the collective commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the affected regions. (APP)