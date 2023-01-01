PAC recovered Rs1tr over past one year: Noor Alam

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) MNA Noor Alam Khan has said that during past one year, the Committee successfully recovered around one trillion rupees, with a commitment to take decisive action against individuals who have harmed the national exchequer.

Taking part in budget debate in National Assembly on Tuesday, he emphasized the committee’s efforts in recovering the substantial amount, clarifying that it was a collective accomplishment, not solely his own. He emphasized that he did not witness any preferential treatment or bias among the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) during the recovery process and functioning of PAC.

Noor Alam further declared that he draws a monthly salary of Rs. 168,000 as an MNA and an additional Rs. 20,000 as Chairman of the PAC. He said that individuals engaged in corrupt practices should face the consequences of their actions. He exposed instances of corruption amounting to billions of rupees in programs such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, the BRT project in Peshawar, the health sector, and the police department. He expressed concerns about the lack of a submitted report regarding corruption complaints surrounding the Mohmand Dam project.

The Chairman PAC said he summoned the Registrar of the apex court, along with records of funding cases related to the Basha Dam, questioning the absence of audits for the account and the failure to utilize Rs. 17 billion collected for the project. Noor Alam Khan raised a significant question about the allocation of 190 million pounds to an individual, emphasizing that this wealth belonged to Pakistan, and the national exchequer suffered as a result.

He asserted that individuals who exploit Pakistan’s wealth, incite unrest, and deceive its people cannot consider themselves true Muslims. He emphasized that Pakistan was founded on Islamic principles. The Chairman also recalled the disqualification of two prime ministers based on holding Aqama and failing to write a letter. He underscored the responsibility of the apex court to protect the constitution without making changes, as that authority lies with the parliament. He called upon the judiciary to fulfill its role and acknowledged the sacrifices made by politicians in the past for the restoration of deposed judges in 2007.

MNA Noor Alam highlighted the imprisonment and death sentences imposed on political leaders in the past, while emphasizing that certain individuals still hold unwarranted favoritism toward a particular person. He lamented the backlog of thousands of pending cases in the courts, which disproportionately affects the underprivileged. He expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of interest shown by treasury lawmakers during the ongoing budget session, highlighting the absence of the Minister for Finance, State Minister for Finance, and Minister for Planning Development. He pointed out that the entourage of these cabinet members could be seen outside the parliament, emphasizing the need for the relevant ministers to be present in the house during the budget session.

The Chairman PAC highlighted that previous Finance Ministers, namely Hammad Azahar, Shaukat Tareen, and Miftah Ismail, voiced criticisms against the previous governments when presenting the budget in the National Assembly during their respective tenures. He expressed concern that agriculturalists did not receive any notable incentives or special provisions, while the owners of fertilizer companies seemed to be the primary beneficiaries. He stressed the importance of addressing the lives of vendors, as the majority of the population, around 70 percent, resides in rural areas where initiatives are lacking for their uplift.

Furthermore, Noor Alam Khan highlighted the persistent issues of gas and electricity load-shedding in the country, resulting in significant suffering for the people. He noted the provision of free electricity to WAPDA employees, while laborers receive meager wages despite their contributions. He stressed the importance of tackling issues of inflation as well as load-shedding and to improve performance. The Chairman PAC also highlighted the announcement of incentives for overseas Pakistanis.