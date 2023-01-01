Pak-China militaries are ‘brothers in arms’: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Wednesday that bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are “unique” and the militaries of the two countries are “brothers in arms”.

He made these remarks while addressing the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, which was commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Her Excellency Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge´ d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attache´, Chinese Embassy officials & Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event. COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security & nation building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that “Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.” “The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms & our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests”, COAS concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. “This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires remarked.

“China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, the Chinese Charge´ d’Affaires endorsed.

Chief of German Army called on COAS: Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais, Chief of German Army called on General Syed Asim Munir, COAS at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.