Pak exports to Africa increases by10 percent in last 10 months: Razak Dawood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said Pakistan’s exports to African countries have increased by 10 percent from July 1st , 2019 to April 21st, 2020, as compared to the same period during last Fiscal Year.

The adviser said, “I would like to commend my team at the Ministry of commerce for the ‘Look Africa Policy Initiative’ under which rice exports has increased by 20 percent from US $ 500 to US $ 600 milliom, tractors from US $ 9 to 15 million, clothing from Us $ 4 to 50 million and bed linen from US $ 30 to US $ 36 million, he shared these view on his twitter account.

He also announced that Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) refunds of Rs 828 million for non-textile sector had been transferred to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and reimbursement would start from today.

He said the western economic block would gradually opening up there market and there were trickles of order coming from them to provide huge opportunity to the local industrial sector.

The adviser said, “I am appealing to local textiles industry to take full advantage of these new opportunities to enter in new segment and new geography”.

He reiterated that the government would fully support to the Industrial sector in that regard.