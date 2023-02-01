Pak Navy inducts 5th ATR aircraft

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The induction ceremony of 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy was held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The newly inducted ATR aircraft, acquired from PIA, is equipped with day and night flying capability to undertake fery, logistics support, Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC), General Evacuation (GENEVAC) and training missions. Pakistan Navy is in the process of acquiring ATR aircrafts from various sources and is modernising them to carryout maritime reconnaissance and antisubmarine warfare missions at sea. Being a commercial aircraft it has very low operating cost as compared to tailor made military aircraft. This is the 5th aircraft which has been acquired for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the importance of evolving geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need to have a potent naval force in order to counter emerging challenges. He underlined the significance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of modern aircraft will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding our maritime frontiers.

Earlier during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi highlighted that induction of ATR will ensure sustained operations from western seaboard through regular logistics and personnel movements. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff handed over ATR documents to Commander Pakistan Fleet. The ceremony was attended by Flag Officers, Ex Aviators of Pakistan Navy and reps of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Maritime Security Workshop held: It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that Pakistan Navy is holding its sixth Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. The Workshop has become an annual signature event of Pakistan Navy since 2017. It is pleasing to know that MARSEW is gaining traction and growing interest in the academic circle and at the institutional level. This is indeed a national need, and the one, which is sync with the demands of rapidly changing global trends.

Understanding oceans and maritime security is central to global geopolitics and economics security of nations. Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to geopolitical shifts in the maritime province of Indian Ocean or the demands of Blue Economy as an essential pillar of country’s economy. Pakistan’s economic future is strongly tied to sea and a stable maritime security order in the region. Despite seas acknowledged as the common heritage of mankind, contested claims over maritime resources are spawning friction as never witnessed before in human history. New developments and simmering conflicts on the shores of Indian Ocean necessitate thorough understanding and informed debate to assimilate their wider impact on regional states. Increasing militarization of Indian Ocean and any escalation in crisis could spark a conflict with repercussions for the entire region. This will devour the economic advancement of many countries, perhaps in manner, which is inconceivable.

The significance of blue economy is vital for countries like Pakistan to draw appropriate and sustained economic benefits. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, related to oceans, requires all major stakeholders including Government agencies, policy makers, NGOs, scientists, researchers and local communities to step-up their efforts towards conservation and sustainable use of ocean- based resources. Initiatives that help identify avenues of untapped blue potential can provide an impetus to overcome development and sustenance challenges, as well as reinforce national security.

Understanding and recognizing the Oceans, the allied potential therein and what ails the blue world would be the first step. I wish all the MARSEW participants an insightful interaction and a pleasant stay at Pakistan Navy War College.