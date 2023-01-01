Pak-US agreement on ST Cooperation renewed till Oct 28

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the United States have extended the agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation for another five years with sharing of diplomatic note between the officials of the two governments.

The signing ceremony, to this effect was held in Washington DC in which Muhammad Saad Ahmed, on behalf of Government of Pakistan, and Ms. Michelle Sheckells from the U.S. State Department exchanged the documents.

The ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan and Director Office of Science and Technology Cooperation in Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs US Department of State Jason Donovan.

The purposes of the Agreement are to strengthen scientific, technological and engineering capabilities of the parties, to broaden and expand relations between the extensive scientific and technological communities of both countries, and to promote scientific and technological cooperation for peaceful purposes.

The two sides will under the Agreement cooperate through exchange of scientific and technical information; exchange of scientists and technical experts; convening of joint seminars and meetings; training of scientists and technical experts; conduct of joint research projects; educational exchanges related to science, technology and engineering; establishment of science-based public-private partnerships; and other forms of scientific and technological cooperation as may be mutually agreed upon.

Ambassador Masood Khan, while welcoming of Agreement, said that arrangement would serve as a framework for promoting cooperation between scientists, engineers and technology experts of the two countries to address challenge pertaining to climate change, energy, agriculture and IT.