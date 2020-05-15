Pakistan again goes into lockdown for three days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Four days after lockdown across the nation were lifted, Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other parts of the country have again go into three-day lockdown from today (Friday). Food outlets and other markets will reopen from Monday.

According to the government’s directive, aluminum industries, ceramics, paint industries, centrifuges and hardware stores in Lahore selling steel, PVC pipes and electrical products will remain closed for three days.

Shops and businesses will be open from 8am to 5pm during the week except on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Vegetable markets, dairy shops, grocery stores, petrol pumps, medical stores and tailor shops will remain open however supermarkets will only be allowed to open their grocery departments.

Islamabad is also closed for the next three days starting from Friday. Medical stores will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day and grocery stores will be open till 5 pm.

According to the SOPs issued by the district administration, Islamabad will be completely closed from Friday to Sunday and only construction industry, grocery stores, medical stores, auto workshops, dairy shops and bakeries will be allowed to open.

Medical stores will be open 24 hours a day while the rest of the business will be open until 5 pm. According to the district administration, strict implementation of SOPs issued by the government will be ensured.

In Karachi, business activities will again be shut down on Friday after a resumption of four days. Only medical stores, grocery stores and dairy shops will be allowed to remain open from 8am to 5pm.

The Sindh Home Department had issued a notification to open markets from 8 am to 4 pm from May 11, declaring Friday, Saturday and Sunday as safe days, meaning that there will be 100% lockdown during them.

However, movement of law enforcement personnel, medical and technical staff, courier workers, journalists, goods transport and social workers will be allowed.

Grocery shops, dairy shops and medical stores will be allowed to remain open from 8 am to 5 pm during these three days but prohibition of processions and public gatherings will remain in place.

Lastly, public transport, cinemas, sea-view and other entertainment venues, including barber shops, beauty parlors, gaming zones, cafes and gyms will remain closed.