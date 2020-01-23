Pakistan, Bangladesh skippers unveil T20I series trophy

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off the three-day T20I series on Friday at the city’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The teams’ respective captains, Babar Azam and Mahmudullah, had unveiled the series trophy a day earlier.

In the trophy-unveiling press conference, Azam said the team’s focus was to maintain their top world T20I ranking. If the hosts team lose just one of the three matches, their ranking would see a slip to stand behind England or India.

“The focus is to continue the number one ranking,” Babar said. “We can hang on to that only if we win all three matches, so its a do-or-die situation and we have planned for that,” he told a press conference.

As for the guests’ captain, he said security was a thing of the past and that the team would maintain their focus on putting on a good show.