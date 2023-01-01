Pakistan beat Bangladesh 5-2 in Asian Games hockey

Monitoring Desk

Hangzhou, China: Pakistan Tuesday beat Bangladesh 5-2 in their second pool match of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Despite a momentary setback when Bangladesh seized the lead in the 19th minute through a penalty corner, Pakistan rallied valiantly. Afraz came to the fore, levelling the score with a field goal in the 30th minute, setting the stage for Pakistan’s eventual triumph.

In the 40th minute of the game, Pakistan’s youthful right striker Shahzeb Khan fortified Pakistan’s advantage by notching a field goal. Shortly after, in the 43rd minute, Pakistan’s left striker Mohammad Imad extended the lead by slotting the third goal for the team.

Bangladesh managed to narrow the gap, striking a field goal in the 46th minute. However, Pakistan remained relentless, as drag flick maestro Sufyan Khan thundered a rapid flick from a penalty corner, securing Pakistan’s fourth goal in the 48th minute.

In the 57th minute of the game, Pakistan’s talented drag flick specialist, Arbaaz Ahmed, showcased his exceptional skills by executing a precise and swift drag flick during a critical penalty corner, resulting in Pakistan’s fifth goal of the match.

Pakistan will face Uzbekistan next on September 28. Pakistan beat Singapore 11-0 in their first match of the Pool A which also comprises India and Japan.