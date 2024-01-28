Pakistan beat Nigeria 11-5 in Hockey5s World Cup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan men’s field hockey team on Sunday made an impressive start to the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman, beating Nigeria 11-5 in a one-sided contest.

Hockey 5s, also known as Field Hockey 5s is a variation of traditional field hockey that has garnered traction in many countries of the world. H5s involves five players on each team instead of the usual 11.

The matches, as a result, are much faster and are designed to ensure hockey becomes a more exciting sport for spectators.

“Pakistan win their opening game at the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup 2024 with a 11-5 win over Nigeria,” the International Hockey Federation wrote on social media platform X.

“Hat-tricks for Ashraf Rana and Hannan Shahid.”

The development takes place exactly a week after Pakistan failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics last Sunday when the national team lost to New Zealand in Oman.

This is the third time Pakistan have failed to qualify for the Olympics. The three-time Olympic gold medalists failed to secure a berth in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 too.

