Pakistan calls on world to take steps for ceasefire in Gaza

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : Pakistan has again demanded of the United Nations and international community to consider further measures to secure Israel’s adherence to a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to its plausible genocide.

The demand was made by Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon while taking part in the Ministerial-level debate at the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.

He said Israel continues to defy the UN Security Council’s resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire, is hampering the flow of humanitarian assistance and creating the reality of famine in Gaza.

The Ambassador said Israel has also refused to abide by the interim injunctions of the International Court of Justice.

He condemned Israel’s relentless violence in Gaza, including the tragic loss of over 34,000 Palestinian lives, predominantly children and women, and its defiance of international calls for ceasefire.

Ambassador Usman Jadoon reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine’s quest for self-determination, emphasizing that UN membership is a crucial step towards rectifying historical injustices and fostering conditions for meaningful negotiations.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a two-State settlement based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds as the capital of a Palestinian State.