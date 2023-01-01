Pakistan defeats India, bags vice-chairmanship of UNESCO executive board

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan has been elected as Vice Chair of the UNESCO executive board defeating its historical opponent India by 20 votes for the term 2023

to 2025.

Pakistan was elected as Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board for the term 2023-2025 from the Asia Pacific Group.

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board held in Paris. In the elections, Pakistan secured 38 votes whereas India got 18.

The re-election of Pakistan for the UNESCO Executive Board will very beneficial for the country. The re-election is proof of Pakistan’s longstanding support and constructive role in the United Nations.

The Executive Board plays an important role in shaping the organization’s policies and programs. The vice-chairmanship of the Executive Board of UNESCO will provide Pakistan an excellent opportunity to enhance its diplomatic relations and cooperation with other member countries.

Pakistan will play an important role in global advocacy and cooperation on issues of education, culture, science and communication.