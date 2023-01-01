Pakistan-Europe direct flights: DG CAA gives new date

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director-general (DG) has given a new date for the restoration of direct flights from Pakistan to Europe and the United Kingdom (UK).

The ban on the direct flights of Pakistani airlines to European countries and the United Kingdom (UK) has not been lifted yet after three years.

The DG CAA gave a new date for the restoration of direct flights from Pakistan to Europe and the UK.

He said that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) promised to pay a visit in November to Pakistan for the restoration of the flights.

EASA is responsible for ensuring safety and environmental protection in air transport in Europe.

He claimed that talks with the European officials remained successful in Brussels.

The director-general said that the European officials will pay an on-site visit to Pakistan in November. During the upcoming visit, EASA will conduct an audit of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

PIA preparations

In July, the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started preparations to resume direct flights to France and other European countries.

The management of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had issued tender for cargo handling services in France and sought applications from the willing companies by August 24.

After three-year ban, the national carrier is expected to be allowed to resume direct flights to European countries after getting clearance from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

It was announced earlier that a delegation of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) would visit Pakistan in September this year to review a ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to Europe.

The EASA delegation will undertake a physical audit of PIA as well as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Successfully clearing the audit could lead to a reversal of the ban on PIA flights to the European states, said sources.