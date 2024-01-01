Pakistan Football League poised to kick off next month in Lahore

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Football League (PFL) is poised to kick off next month in Lahore, with English football legend Michael Owen set to grace the event as the chief guest.

The launch event, to be organised by PFL UK Holdings, a UK-based group committed to spearheading the PFL, will witness the participation of a diverse delegation of over 25 members, including Mike Farnan, CEO of Red Strike, Davide Gomes, and Luis Miguel de Sousa Santos Reis from SL Benfica, along with Sky News football pundit Mike Alison Bender. Michael Owen has been appointed as the ambassador of the PFL.

PFL UK Holdings, helmed by Farhan Ahmed Junejo as chairman and Ahmer Kunwar as president and CEO, alongside other prominent investors from the UK and UAE, is fully dedicated to ensuring the success of the PFL, with an anticipated investment totalling tens of millions of dollars.

Talking to Business Recorder, Junejo emphasised that PFL UK Holdings is committed to revolutionising football in Pakistan, leveraging its international relationships to foster development while adhering to global standards.

He stressed the league’s focus on inclusivity, aiming to make football accessible across Pakistan without discrimination, under the banner of Football 4 Hope, integrating all four provinces and promoting social and educational development.

Junejo highlighted football s unique ability to inspire confidence, pride, and unity, transcending boundaries from slums to mountaintops and from streets to stadiums. He underscored the initiative s aim to distribute 100,000 footballs nationwide, spreading joy and fostering a positive outlook among children.

The PFL aims to unite Pakistan s diverse football talent, providing a platform for players to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and pursue their aspirations. Beyond football, the league endeavours to foster community cohesion, celebrate diversity, and cultivate a culture of positivity through sports.

Junejo revealed plans for a 1 billion investment in the sports industry, with growing interest from Gulf countries. Investments will include football stadiums, training centres, and facilitating players’ training at international clubs.

He outlined the team s mission to elevate Pakistan s football ecosystem, aiming to establish the nation on the global soccer map through league matches, international coaching programs, and partnerships with renowned clubs like Benfica. Notably, Benfica has agreed to enroll 100 children and players annually from Pakistan into their esteemed training academy in Lisbon, Portugal.

Junejo expressed optimism that this initiative would bridge societal divides and empower youth across Pakistan, stressing the importance of sports in fostering discipline, empowerment, and a brighter future.