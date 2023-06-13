Pakistan football team’s SAFF Cup participation hangs in the balance amid Indian visa delays

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk) : Members of the Pakistan football team have not received visas from Indian authorities for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup tournament, a senior Pakistani football official confirmed on Sunday, putting the green shirts’ participation in the tournament doubtful.

SAFF Cup’s latest edition will be played in India’s Bengaluru from June 21-July 4. Political tensions between India and Pakistan mean both countries rarely play each other in cricket and football at international events. The SAFF Cup is one of the very few tournaments in the world where football teams of the two arch-rivals square off against each other.

Pakistan, who are in Group A with India, Nepal, and Kuwait, are scheduled to face India on June 21. The green shirts will then take on Kuwait on June 24 and Nepal on June 27. Pakistan’s football team is currently in Mauritius for a four-nation friendly tournament.

“The visas have not been received yet. We are hoping that there is still positive momentum and there is a possibility of visas being issued by tomorrow [Monday],” Haroon Malik, chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee. told Arab News via text.

He said Indian and Pakistani authorities had issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the tournament which had taken “a substantial amount of time.” Malik added that both countries should establish stronger sporting ties with each other and ensure the visa process is made easier.

“No specific reason has been advised,” Malik said when asked about the reason for the visa delay. “We are not able to provide any insight into what the specific process is.”

Malik said the PFF was in touch with the Pakistan High Commission in Mauritius and the Indian embassy, and the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

The PFF chairman said it would be a “loss” for both countries if Pakistan is unable to compete in the SAFF Cup.

“Our players have worked really hard in preparation and this would be a great opportunity for them to participate in an important tournament,” he said.

“We would also miss an opportunity for both countries to build a better sporting relationship. The aim is that football unites the world.”