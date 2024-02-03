Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Ethiopia: Shamshad Akhtar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance of Ethiopia Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina called on Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar in Islamabad today.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar welcomed Dr Eyob Tekalign Tolina and his delegation on their visit to Pakistan. She said Pakistan highly values her bilateral ties with Ethiopia including trade and economic relations.

The delegation was greatly impressed by Pakistan’s effective resolution of economic challenges and expressed their keen interest in learning from the country’s experiences. The admiration stemmed from Pakistan’s successful emergence from economic difficulties, making it a source of valuable insights for others seeking to navigate similar issues.

This interest underscored a global recognition of Pakistan’s experience as a valuable lesson in economic recovery. Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the delegates on the latest economic developments, fiscal policy adjustments, and tax reforms undertaken by the Caretaker government. (PPI)