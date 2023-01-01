Pakistan, Japan agree to deepen bilateral ties

TOKYO (Agencies): Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further deepen their bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment and Information Technology. This was stated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a joint press conference along with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo on Monday.

He said the two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in mutually beneficial people to people contact, human resource development, tourism and agriculture sectors. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Japan have further agreed to explore avenues for working together on targeted programs in domains of solarization, desalination, water purification and rebuilding of housing structure in the flood affected areas of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to conduct language skills assessment tests for Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate export of skilled workforce. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we have also deliberated on scores of joint ventures by Japanese enterprise in Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Japan have cordial relations and are longstanding friends and share special bond, based on deep rooted linkages that go far in history and time. He said people of Pakistan carry deep sentiments of warmth and affection for Japan and its people.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relationship with Japan as both countries have also stood with each other in times of need. On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to his Japanese counterpart for hosting him and his delegation.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri said on Monday that Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who has accompanied Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to Japan, was on a “private visit” and bearing her own expenses. Bilawal is on a four-day visit to Japan, where he arrived on Saturday, following an invitation from the Japanese government. A day ago, the foreign minister had met the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo, where his sister Aseefa was seen alongside him.

After the meeting, Twitter was abuzz with questions over Aseefa’s presence at the official visit, with a number of people calling it a misuse of taxpayer money. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said there was nothing new in the picture.

“In dynasties, new masters of the enslaved nation are prepared at the expense of the people.” “In this country, democracy is being killed day and night. Be it PPP or PML-N, they are families that have princesses and princes … and other people of the party have the status of courtiers and nobles,” he tweeted.