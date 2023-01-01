Pakistan launches food system dashboard

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): In order to transform Pakistan’s Food Systems to address food security challenges, the caretaker Pakistan in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) launched the “Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard”.

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Ministry of National Food Security & Research (M/o NFS&R) and GAIN hosted the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard (PSFSD).

The event showcased the Government of Pakistan’s high-level political ownership for strength­ening Pakistan’s food systems transforma­tion process.

The event was inaugurated by Cap­tain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Federal Secre­tary, Ministry of National Food Security & Research of the Food Systems Secre­tariat at PARC, which will now house the Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard (PSFSD).

The Pakistan Subnational Food Systems Dashboard is built upon the global Food Systems Dashboard through collaborative efforts between GAIN, FAO, Johns Hopkins University, and the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University.