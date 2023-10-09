Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 228 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 228.23 points, a positive change of 0.48 per cent on Monday, closing at 47,721.80 points against 47,493.57 points the previous day. A total of 233,661,179 shares valuing Rs.7.076 billion were traded during the day as compared to 246,382,303 shares valuing Rs. 7.184 billion the previous day.

As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 150 of them recorded gains and 166 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 38,535,527 shares at Rs.2.30 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,223,744 shares at Rs.1.29 per share and P.I.A.C (A) with 12,363,000 shares at Rs.5.49 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.38.95 per share price, closing at Rs.1075.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak. with a Rs.35.25 rise in its per share price to Rs.705.25.

Mehmood Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.41.25 per share closing at Rs.508.75, followed by Pak Engineering with a Rs.26.96 decline to close at Rs.333.04.

INP adds: The 24-karat gold price in Pakistan has experienced a slight dip, reaching Rs195,000 per tola. Likewise, those interested in 22-karat gold can now secure it at a rate of Rs178,750 per tola.

For individuals seeking smaller quantities, the rates are equally enticing. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs167,181, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs153,249.

It is important to note that gold rates in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market trends. These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily situated in Karachi and Multan.

However, it is worth mentioning that the official gold rates provided by the All Pakistan Jewelers Association have not been updated since September 12, 2023. For those closely monitoring the gold market, it is advisable to remain vigilant as rates continue to respond to global developments in the world of gold. Rest assured, we are dedicated to keeping our readers well-informed and will provide regular updates on the gold market in Pakistan. Stay tuned for the latest developments in gold prices.