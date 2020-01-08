Pakistan supports all initiatives for regional peace: COAS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan wants to de-escalate prevailing tense situation in the Middle East, and shall support all initiatives which bring peace to the region.

In a series of tweet, Inter Services Public Relations Director General, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that General Bajwa received a telephone call from US Secretary of Defense Mr Dr. Mark T. Esper. Both discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East.

The Army Chief called upon all concerned to avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement. He said we all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism.

General Bajwa said we will continue to play our constructive part towards success of Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn’t get derailed and region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts.

The Secretary expressed that US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary.