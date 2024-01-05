Pakistan will continue to extend full support to valiant Kashmiri people: PM Kakar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said the international community especially the United Nations, bears the responsibility to ensure that the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day, he regretted that despite more than seven and a half decades, the oppressed people of IIOJK have not been able to exercise this fundamental right. He said India continues to oppress the people of Jammu and Kashmir to break their will. Since 5 August 2019, India is engaged in a vicious exercise, aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK, with a view to turning Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the Indian Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the status of IIOJK is yet another step towards the denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. The genuine aspirations of the Kashmiris cannot be wished away through domestic legislation and engineered judicial verdicts.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their rights including the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.