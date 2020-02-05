Pakistani nation stand firm with Kashmiri brethren, says COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the entire Pakistani nation is standing firm with Kashmiri brethren, on Wednesday.

“The army is diligent in performing its duties. The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is alive due to the sacrifices of armed forces and Kashmiris. We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom,” he said in a message.

COAS said that Pakistan Army is ready to face any sort of aggression along its borders. “Indian forces are resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and are deliberately targeting Kashmiri population,” he added.

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that state terrorism is at its peak and Pakistan will go to any lengths for the Kashmiris.

“The valley of Kashmir has been converted into jail where millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned. People of all ages are facing worst atrocities by Indian forces,” said COAS Bajwa.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today for giving a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) amid inhumane curfew and Pakistan’s support to the self-determination right of Kashmiri people under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The Pakistani government has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan will address the special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)’s Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today. He will also address a public rally in AJK’s Mirpur, whereas, human chains will be formed across the country including Islamabad’s D-Chowk to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

ISPR releases song

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released an anthem titled, ‘Kashmir Hoon Main, Sheh-Rag Pakistan Ki’.

Director-General for the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) shared the anthem on social networking website Twitter to mark the advent of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day.