Pakistan’s private airline starts operation for China

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A private Airline of Pakistan has started its operation for China.

The inaugural flight arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Retired Air Marshal, Farhat Hussain Khan described the commencement of flight operation as another milestone in advancing China-Pakistan relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the launching of airline services by the private sector will not only strengthen the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism.