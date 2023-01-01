Pakistan’s superstar Mahira shares blissful moments with her ‘Shehzada Salim’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan shared her magical wedding photos with ‘Shehzada Salim’ from a scenic hill station.

The actor recently tied the knot with her friend and business tycoon Salim Karim at an elegant ceremony which was held at Bhurban.

Sharing the captivating video of her wedding on Instagram, the Lollywood diva addressed her husband as “My Shehzada, Salim”.

Mahira could be seen entering with her son and brother and there was mesmerising background music.

Mahira, her son Azlan and brother all were dressed up elegantly in silver-grey outfits.

The Bol actor wrote “Bismillah” and “Shukar Alhamdulillah” while sharing the pictures on her Instagram.

Mahira was seen holding the hand of her husband and the video ended with the dance of adorable couple.

The Hamsafar star received congratulations from both sides of the border. Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz, Sania Mirza and many other celebrities from both Pakistan and India wished the Raees star a happy married life.

The Legend of Maula Jatt actor first married in 2007 to Ali Askari. Both parted ways in 2015. Mahira and her previous spouse also share a 13-year-old son named Azlan.