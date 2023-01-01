Palestinian people have ‘unequivocal’ diplomatic, moral and political support of Pakistan: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said the Palestinian people have “unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation” and vowed to support the end to “unlawful occupation of their territories”.

The army chief’s statement comes as Israel has imposed a “total siege” to stop food and fuel from reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid, in response to a surprise Hamas offensive on Oct 7.

In retaliatory air and artillery strikes, Israeli forces have flattened entire neighbourhoods, hospitals and schools in Gaza. Authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing, around a quarter of them children, and nearly 11,000 wounded are in hospitals desperately short of supplies.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office said Pakistan had decided to send humanitarian aid to Gaza on an urgent basis and was in contact with United Nations’ agencies in this regard.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Israel-Hamas conflict was discussed during the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

“The forum viewed with concern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel,” it said.

“The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places,” the military’s media wing quoted COAS Munir as saying.

The ISPR said earlier participants of the forum paid tribute to the “supreme sacrifices” being continuously offered by the security and law enforcement forces in the defence of the motherland while fighting terrorism.

“Participants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the unflinching resolve of the state.”

The participants were also briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

“The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats,” the ISPR said.

It added that the participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government for the revival of the economy by providing “all possible support for the overall well-being of the people of Pakistan”.

The forum also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.

“Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country.

“Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from the negative impact of such ill practices,” the COAS emphasised.

The army’s media wing further stated that the forum resolved to support the government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from Nov 1.

“The COAS directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners,” the ISPR said.

“The COAS stressed maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations,” it concluded.

