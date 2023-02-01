Palestinian woman gives birth to quadruplets as war in Gaza rages around her

Monitoring Desk

GAZA: A Palestinian woman gave birth to quadruplets on Christmas Day as the war in Gaza raged around her.

Iman Al-Masri fled her home with her husband and five children while heavily pregnant.

The family took shelter in a school in Deir Al-Balah city. And Iman, from the northern town of Beit Hanoun, gave birth on December 25, while the Israel Defence Forces continued its assault on the Gaza Strip.

All four of her babies are thought to be doing well, although one is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Unfortunately for Iman and her family, the war doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon as Benjamin Netanyahu promised to continue fighting until Hamas “is finished”.

During his visit to the Norther Gaza, the prime minister was briefed by IDF commanders on the progress of the war.

According to the press statement, the prime minister was told about the munitions IDF forces find in almost every building in the territory and on the extensive network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza “in the heart of civilian areas.”

Netanyahu spoke to the soldiers and promised to “protect their lives”.

He said: “I have two things to tell you: firstly we will do everything to protect your safety, your lives.

“We want [to complete] this mission but we want to protect you as much as possible.

“Secondly, we are not stopping. Anyone who talks about stopping — no. We’re not stopping.

“This war is going to go until the end. Until we finish them. No less than that.”