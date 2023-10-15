Paris in 50 terraces: Living inside out

PARIS (Agencies) : Paris offers a diverse array of terraces, from iconic spots like Georges at the Centre Pompidou and hidden gems like Cafe A near Gare de l’Est, providing opportunities to savor cuisine and enjoy views of landmarks

After a tiring day of sightseeing, relaxing on a restaurant terrace is a popular reward. On sunny days, Parisian terraces are some of the most sought-after spots in the city. Where can you find peace and quiet? What are the best addresses? Where can you go to admire Paris’ famous landmarks, or enjoy a moment with your loved ones or by the water? Each Parisian terrace has its own unique charm and offers a wonderful opportunity to bask in the sun before continuing your exploration of the city.

When taking a well-deserved break, having a terrace with stunning views of iconic Parisian landmarks or rooftops can be a crucial factor. The Georges rooftop at the Centre Pompidou offers a panoramic view of the entire city, making it an ideal spot to catch a breathtaking sunset after exploring the National Museum of Modern Art.

In addition, you have the option to visit the rooftop terrace of the Musee du Quai Branly. At Les Ombres restaurant, located on the terrace, you can savor contemporary cuisine infused with flavors from around the globe while taking in the stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, which is only a short distance away. For a more intimate and romantic experience with a magnificent view of the Iron Giant, you can opt to dine at the luxurious Girafe restaurant, which specializes in fish and seafood.

The Maison Blanche restaurant, set to reopen in 2021 and located on the roof of the Champs-Elysees theater, provides an unobstructed view of the Eiffel Tower, Invalides and the Seine River.

Did you know that even the famous monuments in Paris have their own terraces? One example is the CoCo Paris located at the base of the Palais Garnier, boasting a large terrace spanning almost 1,500 square meters (16,145 square feet). Here, you can bask in the sun and indulge in delicious cuisine made from fresh, seasonal ingredients, and the best live performance with high entertainment value is guaranteed. A band of three musicians scurry across the tables, entertaining the guests and putting the icing on the cake and all the senses are satiated.

If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the city, the Grand Mosque of Paris also has a unique and relaxing terrace adorned in pastel colors. You can savor cuisine infused with Oriental flavors while taking in the serene ambiance. Come and experience the Loulou Restaurant, located at the Museum of Decorative Arts in the Palais du Louvre. Indulge in seasonal dishes inspired by French and Italian Riviera cuisine, as well as classic favorites, all while taking in the breathtaking view from the terrace.

Additionally, the Le Jardin du Petit Palais, situated in the heart of the Petit Palais Museum, offers a cozy and modern atmosphere with an indoor garden featuring exotic greenery.

Customers seated at the terrace of the cafe La Crémaillere 1900, Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Enchanting terraces

Paris is home to mythical terraces that attract tourists from all over the world. One such destination is the sixth arrondissement’s La Closerie des Lilas, a refined and legendary establishment where patrons can enjoy a delicious meal on its renowned terrace or under its veranda. This iconic venue has hosted numerous artists, including Verlaine, Hemingway, Picasso and Gide, making it an unmissable spot for enjoying the beautiful days in the capital.

Located in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighborhood, Les Deux Magots cafe was established in 1885 and has been frequented by various artists such as Elsa Triolet, Louis Aragon and Picasso. Similarly, in the same area, one can retrace the steps of Simone de Beauvoir, Guillaume Apollinaire, Jacques Prevert and Yves Montant by visiting the Cafe de Flore, a legendary spot for writers in Paris. Even today, this cafe remains a renowned institution and one of the most well-known cafes globally.

One of the most renowned terraces is located at Fouquet’s. It is a popular destination for visitors from all over the globe and provides a stunning view of the iconic avenue. Additionally, near the Halles and the Louvre, you can find the Au Pied de Cochon brewery, established in 1947. They offer round-the-clock service every day and have a timeless terrace.

Secret Parisian terraces

Paris has many hidden terraces tucked away in unexpected places, known only to locals in the surrounding neighborhoods. These beautiful terraces can be tricky to locate but are well worth it for a relaxing meal or snack on sunny days. One such hidden gem is the terrace at Cafe A, situated near Gare de l’Est station in the former convent of Les Recollets.

Located in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, the Centquatre is an artistic institution that focuses on production and creation. Within its premises, there is an exceptional restaurant that lives up to its name: Le Cafe Cache (the hidden cafe). This unique eatery boasts a stunning cobbled courtyard that is adorned with artificial grass.

In the 11th arrondissement of Paris, the hidden terrace of Restaurant Laila, installed at the foot of a garden, is a perfect address to switch off. Here you can enjoy cosmopolitan and seasonal cuisine with produce from the restaurant’s rooftop vegetable garden.

Experience a musical, relaxing ambiance at the Le Patio Vendome terrace, which is discreetly located within Maison Albar Hotel Le Vendome in Paris. Savor refreshing cocktails, wines and champagnes, along with delectable summer cuisine, in this secluded and charming Parisian spot. In the second arrondissement, on the other hand, the Restaurant Edgar, a landmark for Parisians, unfolds its large, secret terrace full of charm in a small square, with soft armchairs and Scandinavian decor. Secluded from the hustle and bustle of the capital, this hidden terrace invites you to enjoy a world cuisine full of flavors, just like that of the Thai restaurant Bambou in the same district.

Gourmet terraces

During sunny days, it is delightful to enjoy a meal or take a break on a terrace in the capital city. The Hotel Brach, located in the luxurious 16th arrondissement, offers delicious and aromatic Asian-style cuisine on its gourmet terrace situated on the first floor. In addition to this, the hotel also provides a BBQ on its 5th-floor terrace that offers breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower. One can also opt for a lovely picnic amid the hotel’s rooftop vegetable garden.

The Institut Suedois is a peaceful and secluded spot in the Marais neighborhood. It boasts a charming courtyard with a terrace where you can savor Swedish delicacies. For a cozy and animated ambiance with Scandinavian design, the Flora Danica restaurant is a great option. This Danish brasserie serves scrumptious French and Danish dishes on their terrace on the most stunning avenue in the world.

Discover the Brasserie Grandcoeur in the Marais, a charming and secluded courtyard with a spacious gourmet terrace. Indulge in delectable and sophisticated dishes made from fresh seasonal ingredients, all while enjoying the intimate ambiance of the terrace. For a taste of Latin American culture, visit the Coya restaurant located in the seventh arrondissement. Savor a fusion of Peruvian, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish flavors while soaking up the sun on the beautiful garden terrace, complete with lively music and colorful decor.

Monsieur Bleu is a design restaurant situated in the Palais de Tokyo, on the banks of the Seine and overlooking the stunning Eiffel Tower. The restaurant, designed by the renowned architect Joseph Dirand, is a wonderful living space where you can spend your time as you please – whether it’s for lunch, light bites or dancing.

The Azulito terrace is perfect for enjoying drinks on sunny days, with its modern and elegant design. At night, Nuits Bleues evenings are held, featuring a DJ, concerts and a tapas menu for a delightful evening experience.

Let’s head back to the 10th arrondissement and check out the year-round terrace at the Bellanger, a classic Parisian brasserie.

Terraces of romance

Enjoy a romantic moment for two on a cozy, secluded terrace in the heart of Paris, the city of love. La Bonne Franquette is a romantic restaurant on Montmartre Hill that offers traditional French cuisine in an idyllic setting.

The Chaillot district is full of must-see attractions, including the Palais, Trocadero Gardens, and Human Rights Square. If you need a break, we recommend two great spots. La Terrasse Kleber at the luxurious Peninsula Hotel offers a breathtaking glass roof to admire while enjoying cocktails and food all day.

For a bucolic and romantic interlude, dine at Le Chalet des Iles. This restaurant offers a warm and cozy ambiance, complete with multiple terraces that provide the perfect spot to bask in nature’s beauty on sunny days. Additionally, the chic and romantic The Shed terrace is nestled in the heart of the city, on the roof of the Hotel des Grands Boulevards. Surrounded by fragrant lavender and lemon trees, it’s the ultimate destination for those who want to unwind while enjoying a picturesque sunset and indulging in a refreshing cocktail.

Pedestrians pass customers at a bar’s terrace in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Terraced gardens

If you are looking for an exotic terrace in the middle of nature to forget the hustle and bustle of the city and make the most of your break, set out to discover the terrace of the Hotel Amour in the heart of the Pigalle district. Overlooked by exotic plants, this terrace allows you to enjoy lunch, dinner, brunch or a simple cocktail at your leisure.

After a stroll through the secret streets of the Montmartre district, you can take a break in the greenery at Le Tres Particulier restaurant, away from the view in a cul-de-sac overlooking the capital. On the menu is a delicious brunch, delectable cocktails and a menu to die for.

Looking for some nature after a visit to the Musee du Luxembourg or a stroll in Saint-Germain-des-Pres? Then why not relax on La Terrasse de Madame? A guaranteed change of scenery in the peace and quiet of the countryside to enjoy a good meal on a lovely green terrace. In a rural atmosphere, you can enjoy a good meal or an aperitif on the 500-meter-squared terrace of Perruche, located on the ninth floor of the Printemps de l’Homme, on the rooftops of Paris, while enjoying nature and a breathtaking view.

The green garden of the bistronomic restaurant Le Faubourg also offers the opportunity to enjoy a meal on the terrace with seasonal produce. The glass roof and the garden at the heart of the hotel open the doors to a true haven of peace and greenery in the heart of Paris. Here you will encounter a calm and secluded atmosphere among exotic plants, Japanese bamboo, and flowering shrubs to enjoy refined and delicious cuisine in Paris.

Exceptional terraces

In the Buttes-Chaumont Park, the Le Pavillon Puebla offers a restaurant and two terraces with Moroccan armchairs. On these unusual terraces, you can enjoy pizza, cocktails, and beer in the shade of the chestnut trees. From the same group, there is also the terrace of the Perchoir de l’Est, located under the Eiffel rosette of the Gare de l’Est station. Here you can have a snack and a cocktail in an industrial and romantic setting. A little escape amid the flowering arches while you wait for your next trip.

The Bontemps tea room offers an unusual and timeless little terrace where you can nibble excellent pastries while enjoying the sun. This unique terrace, decorated with bouquets of flowers, is set in a private-looking courtyard.

The Froufrou restaurant of the Edouard VII Theatre offers a unique terrace where you can eat or quench your thirst while cavorting with the artists. Enjoy delicious traditional French cuisine on the terrace in the friendly and popular atmosphere of old Paris.

On the most beautiful avenue in the world, get breakfast, lunch, a snack, or dinner on the terrace of Le Drugstore restaurant. This restaurant offers a menu created by chef Eric Frechon with sandwiches, pastries, or more refined dishes to suit your taste, here you can enjoy an exceptional moment on the terrace on the Champs-Elysees.

In the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the ecologically responsible third-place La Recyclerie hosts an unusual terrace. Enjoy healthy, sustainable, and home-cooked cuisine at brunch, lunch or dinner at this unique place and then visit the many gardening workshops in its urban farmhouse

Family moments

To help you make the most of sunny days with your family, some Paris terraces offer activities and entertainment for young and old. Among these fun, family-friendly terraces is that of Ground Control. This family terrace offers many activities for children: musical awakening, chemistry, art or philosophy workshops. For adults, there are artist exhibitions, ecologically committed workshops, and culinary tastings.

The Brasserie Longchamp at the racecourse offers the perfect escape to the countryside for families. With its friendly atmosphere, it’s an ideal terrace to enjoy a moment outdoors, with an engaging and lively children’s area. At Rotonde Stalingrad, you can spend quality time with your family on the terrace. Eat a good pizza on a family terrace enlivened by numerous activities, including a playground with a bouncy castle where children can let off steam and adults can relax in the sun.

Party terraces

To party on a terrace, head to the Guinguettes Rosa Bonheur! Located in the Buttes Chaumont park and on the banks of the Seine respectively, these two outing places are a must for Parisian party animals. Here you can sit on the terrace and enjoy tapas and Camargue wine or dance the night away at the many parties organised there.

Along the Petite Ceinture is the Gare Jazz, a place that is as cozy as it is authentic. Guests come here to use the terrace, enjoy the rousing jazz music, and sip a drink. Ground Control is currently also one of the liveliest terraces in the capital. More than a festival terrace, it is a true cultural venue where artists’ exhibitions, eco-engaged workshops, and culinary tastings abound.

Two other addresses with inescapable terraces are in more secluded but equally typical Parisian neighborhoods: the Bellevilloise in the lively 20th arrondissement and Les Docks – Cite de la Mode et du Design in the 12th arrondissement on the banks of the Seine.

Terraces with simple dishes

The long walks in the city of Paris have whetted your appetite and you want to take a break on the terrace? Don’t worry, Paris offers simple and peaceful terraces serving very good meals. In the Folie-Mericourt district, you’ll find the tapas bar, Les Deux Amis. Beloved by Parisian filmmakers and artists, this bar offers a delicious wine list and tapas that will delight your palate, which you can enjoy quite easily on the terrace.

During your walk in Haut-Marais, make a delicious stop at an atypical place: Les Enfants du Marche. Here you can enjoy French-Japanese cuisine on the terrace in the middle of the Marche des Enfants Rouges. Much less well-known than others, Petit Bouillon Pharamond is nevertheless a historic restaurant in the capital where you can (re)discover the dishes of our grandmothers at unbeatable prices on a sunny terrace – ideal for an uncomplicated meal!

