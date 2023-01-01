Parvez Elahi’s family members granted extension in interim bail till 25th

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A special anti-currption court on Monday granted extension in interim bails to family members of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till October 25.

Special anti-corruption court judge Ali Raza Awan conducted hearing of applications filed by Elahi’s family members Qaisra Elahi, Rasikh Elahi and Zahra Elahi for extension in their interim bail.

The court, while directing the Anti-Corruption Department to submit an investigation report into the case on next hearing date, ordered applicants to furnish surety bonds of Rs50,000 each for their extended bails till October 25.

It merits mentioning here that court had ordered the accused to join the investigation. The accused had taken the stance that they were being victimized and the case were politically-motivated.

Earliere, the Supreme Court on Thursday (October 5) had adjourned for an indefinite period of time the hearing on a petition against the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court questioned that where it had been written in the law that an accused shouldn’t be arrested in any case. A court in Islamabad had issued such an order that the accused would be arrested with its approval, the apex court noted while questioning if the courts were giving licence to the accused for crimes.