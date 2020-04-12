Passenger travel in and out of Kabul blocked

KABUL (TOLO News): The lockdown regulations have been intensified in the city of Kabul and its provincial districts as all highways connected to the capital city are closed to passengers.

Out of 607 positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan, 147 have been reported in Kabul, with five killed and seven recovered.

The three-week lockdown in Kabul began 18 days ago and is expected to be extended for another two weeks.

People are not allowed to enter Kabul in the Qala-e-Murad Bek area in the north of Kabul that connects the capital city with northern, northeastern and central provinces. But drivers said there are some secondary roads still open.

“The Kabul gate has been closed but they allow going through secondary roads,” said Munawar, a driver on Kabul-Bamiyan highway.

“Police have closed the road and say it is locked down. The lockdown should be everywhere. They allow people to go through secondary roads because they (police) are monitoring by CCTV,” said Bahram, a driver.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs vowed strict action against those who violate the lockdown rules.

“Any type of non-essential movement is prohibited. Also, travel from Kabul to provinces and from provinces to Kabul are stopped,” said Tariq Ariyan, a spokesman for the ministry.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to warn people about a deeper crisis if people don’t take health advice and the lockdown seriously.

“It is a critical situation… There is a need for national solidarity and harmony,” said Wahid Mayar, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.

Herat,with 280 positive coronavirus cases, has the highest number of cases so far.

The Public Health Ministry says 19 people have died of the coronavirus in the country while 38 people have recovered.