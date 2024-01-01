PCB decides to allow Babar Azam three others to play foreign leagues

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to grant No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four players of national team to play cricket leagues.

Sources said Pakistan T20 skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr would be granted permission. All the four players would head to play the tournaments after wrapping up the New Zealand series.

Afridi has signed contract with ILT20 while Babar, Rizwan and Wasim will participate in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan have not been allowed to play cricket leagues so far as they have already played two leagues. Under the central contract, cricketers can play only two leagues in a year.