PDM prepares for sit-in outside Apex court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is preparing for a sit-in outside Supreme Court (SC), as political crisis intensifies in the country. According to the details Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has begun the preparations and will go from Lahore to Islamabad to participate in the protest.

Sources confirmed that the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz, will lead the rally to participate in the sit-in. The preparations for the rally have already begun, with Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar, the president of the Muslim League-Nawaz in Lahore, heading the efforts.

According to reports, Khokhar has been appointed as the convener of the rally, which is set to depart from Thokar Niaz Baig towards Islamabad on Monday morning. PML-N directed to employ as many workers as possible in the rally, Khokhar is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a massive turnout.

PDM head Maulana Fazl had announced sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench. (INP)