Pentagon Discusses ISIS-K Threat, U.S.-Pakistan Cooperation

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Major General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, emphasized that ISIS-K poses a significant threat along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and that this threat should be consistently taken seriously.



He mentioned that combating ISIS is integral to the U.S. national defense strategy. General Ryder’s comments came in response to an inquiry from the Frontier Post.

He further noted the ongoing agreement between Pakistan and the U.S. to combat terrorism, affirming that cooperation will persist.

In response to another question from the Frontier Post regarding Afia Siddiqui, who has been imprisoned in the U.S. for the past 15 years, General Ryder acknowledged his awareness of the case, which he stated is currently under the purview of the U.S. Justice Department. The Frontier Post has also previously raised Siddiqui’s case on humanitarian grounds at the U.S. State Department.