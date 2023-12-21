Peshawar beat Hazara in Tchoukball Girls Championship

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar claimed the trophy after defeating Hazara in the final of the Tchoukball Girls Championship played here at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sports Complex on Thursday.

Miss Rahim Bibi, a former Director Sports Frontier College for Women and Ex-Pakistan Cricket Board Coordinator, was the chief guest on this occasion. Before the start of the matches the players were introduced to her. Assistant Professor Abdur Rashid Anwar, Organizing Secretary Games Miss Rahim Bibi, Uzma Qadar, Lecturer HPE Yakha Ghund, Shumaila Begum of HEP Governor Girls Degree College Jamrud, Sadia Gul of HPE Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi, Assistant Professor Miss Huma Tariq, former Director Sports PSB Coaching Center, officials, players and spectators were also present.

In the final Peshawar players played well and the players including Nagin, Afreen, Humaria, Farha Aysha, Iqra, Sidra, Maria played well against a strong Hazara team comprising Alishba, Saba, Arwa, Sherish and Tahira.

Peshawar won the match in a closely contested encounter against a strong Hazara team. Hazara was leading the first two quarters by 5-8 and 13-17 and it was the last two quarters in which Peshawar dominated the proceeding and led the third set by 19-21 and won the last quarters by 27-25.

Peshawar despite going into deficit in the first two quarters by their players played well and staged a strong comeback and thus won the final match.

Earlier, Peshawar defeated Mardan by 23-19 in the semi-final while Hazara recorded victory against Malakand in the second semi-final by 20-17.

In the throw ball Peshawar-A (Frontier College for Women) and Peshawar-B (Bacha Khan) reached the final after defeating Mardan and Kohat in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Peshawar-A recorded victory against Mardan by 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. Peshawar-A team played well and specially Farishta, international player Irum, Sadaf, Huma and Shakeela played well for Peshawar-A team against strong Mardan team. In the second semi-final Peshawar-B Bachia Khan defeated Kohat by 25-21, 25-22 and 27-25. Peshawar-B Bacha Khan. Aysha, Humaria, Nadia, Iqra and Farah played well for Peshawar-B team.

In the third position Mardan defeated Kohat by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-23 and 25-21. The players of Mardan including Tahira, Shabnam, Javeria and Kiran played well while for Kohat, Muqasas, Iqra, Ruba and Anmol played well.

In the basketball event Peshawar, Hazara, Mardan and Swat moved to the semi-finals after recording victories in the quarter-finals. Peshawar defeated Malakand by 31-29. For Peshawar Rana, Humaima, Shakera, Urooj and Areena played well while for Malakand Adeena, Javeria, Humaria, Sumayyah Ahmad played well, Mardan beat Kohat by 33-29, for Mardan Mushkan, Nageen, Faryal and Irum played well and for Kohat Lubna, Tahira, Aysha and Asiaya played well. Hazara defeated Peshawar-B by 34-30 and Swat defeated Dera Ismail Khan by 44-35. (APP)