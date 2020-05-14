Skip to content
PESHAWAR: Drug addicts taking drugs while sitting at a railway track near Kharkhano market. They can become a huge source of COVID-19 spread and authorities needs to have check on them. — Photo by Ghulam Murtaza
The Frontier Post
/
May 14, 2020
News In Pictures
