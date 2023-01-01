PHC adjourns hearing in Imran Khan disqualification

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned hearing in case seeking disqualification of former Prime Minister due to unavailability of Imran Khan lawyer, on Thursday.

The counsel Qazi Jawad Advocate informed PHC that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar didn’t available and requested for adjournment of the hearing in the case. It is worthy to mention that Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Aimal Wali Khan filed writ petition against PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking his disqualification for didn’t showing Tosha Khana gifts in income tax returns.

The petition argued that Imran Khan has covered-up facts regarding his wealth while he isn’t Sadiq (truthful) and Amin (trustworthy). Meanwhile, the same bench ordered police to submit record of cases registered against former Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru within three days and adjourned further hearing in this regard.

Additional Advocate General Farooq Afridi and petitioner’s counsel Shah Faisal Ottomankhel appeared before PHC during hearing to argue the case. PHC told that several departments had submitted report in this regard but police didn’t admitted the record and requested for provision of time while court ordered police to submit report within three days.