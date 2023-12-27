PHC directs federal govt for issuance of passport to KP Speaker

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the Federal Government for issuance of passport to Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and observed that the court can’t entertain plea regarding transit bail due to absentia of the petitioner, on Wednesday.

The counsel Ali Azeem advocate informed that the petitioner had applied for renewal of passport and submitted urgent fee but concerned authorities didn’t issued despite as Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

However, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel inquired about Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereabouts, while the counsel answered that Mushtaq Ghani is in London. The counsel added that the petitioner is enlisted in Exit Control List (ECL) as well as his passport is also expired and requested for issuance of passport. He also pleaded for granting transit bail to stop custody on his arrival.

In the meantime, Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Danyal Asad Chamkani argued that Mushtaq Ghani had already obtained interim bail till 27th December. PHC declared that the petitioner obtain passport firstly then approach for transit bail while ordered Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency as well as Passport and Immigration for issuance of passport to Mushtaq Ghani, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Meanwhile, PHC’s Justice Fazal Subhan suspended appointment of new Returning Officer (RO) for PK-91 Kohat-II Irfan Marwat and ordered Usman Ashraf for continuation of responsibilities and directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for submission of reply.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) two candidates including former Deputy Speaker and Minister for Law Imtiaz Qureshi as well as Dawood Shah challenged appointment Irfan Marwat as new RO PK-91 on 25th December by replacing Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarter.

The petitioners pleaded that appointment of RO is self-contradictory as ECP had imposed ban on posting and transfers which shows discrimination by the commission. They argued that new RO had shifted all files to District Council against his jurisdiction and argued the appointment is unconstitutional as well as illegal. PHC’ justice Fazal Subhan suspended appointment of new RO PK-91 and directed Usman Ashraf to continue his responsibilities while ordered ECP for submission of reply in this regard.