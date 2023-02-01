PHC gives big relief to PTI: QWP leader

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said that all the political forces would have to join hands to address the challenges facing the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi Tehsil in Charsadda, he said that all stakeholders should work together to come up with the ‘Charter of Economy’ to revive the economy. Holding former prime minister Imran Khan responsible for ruining the economy during his stint, Aftab Sherpao said that the ones, who had helped him reach the corridors of power, did not brief him to strengthen the economy and have working relations with the opposition in the National Assembly.

“Before the 2018 general election, Imran Khan had claimed that he had a team of economic experts, but when he came to power his government miserably failed to deliver and instead reversed the wheel of economic development,” he recalled.

The QWP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was getting unprecedented relief from the courts, therefore, its leaders were not justified in complaining about the lack of level-playing field. He said the Peshawar High Court’ order on giving back the PTI its election symbol was a big relief for the party. He said the plea of the other respondents was not heard in the case.

Shedding light on the problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao said the province was confronting a host of issues, including poverty, poor law and order and unemployment. He said the QWP had always strived for the rights of KP, which was not getting its due share in resources.

He said PTI ruled KP for almost a decade, but left the province in dire financial straits. He said the provincial government was facing shortage of funds due to the misrule of the PTI to pay salaries to government employees. The QWP leader recalled that the PTI misguided the youth in the name of change and failed to deliver on its pledges.

He said KP was the most underdeveloped province in the country and its residents were facing poverty and unemployment. He cautioned the youth against lending a sympathetic ear to the catchy slogans. He said the youth should cast their votes carefully as opportunists were out to deceive them once again. Aftab Sherpao said that if given an opportunity, his party would not let down the Pakhtuns and would get their due rights from the centre. “We always strived to serve the people and would come up to their expectations again,” he added.