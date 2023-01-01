PHC grants bail to alleged drug-smuggler

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Shakeel Ahmad of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted bail to alleged drug-smuggler and ordered his release on two personal sureties along with Rs1 lakh.

According to prosecution, the petitioner Abdullah was arrested with on kilo 700 grams Ice-drugs in the premises of Charsadda police station.

The counsel Amin-ur-Rehman Yousafzai Advocate argued that police recovered Ice-drugs from back seat of vehicle while petitioner was sitting in front seat and police had arrested all four passengers going in the vehicle.

The counsel argued that according police version, the petitioner was sitting in front seat, drugs were recovered from back seat and the vehicle was driving by another person. He added that it implies that Ice-drug doesn’t recovered from the possession Abdullah.

PHC’s Justice Shakeel Ahmad granted bail on two personal sureties along with Rs1 Lakh after conclusion of arguments.