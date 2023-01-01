PHC grants transit bail to Ali Wazir

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah has granted 45 days transit bail to Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir while ordered to appear before competent court, on Tuesday.

The counsel Sher Afzal Marwat advocate informed Ali Wazir has obtained bail in five cases while 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) had registered against him across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The counsel argued that petitioner didn’t aware regarding the content and nature FIRs registered him while requested for transit bail to appear before competent forums.

MNA Ali Wazir has spend two years behind the bars but nothing has been establishment against him, the counsel added. In the meantime, Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that court shall grant transit bail for 14 days and ordered that petitioner appear before competent courts. However, the counsel argued that 14 days insufficient time for approaching competent premises because Ali Wazir facing charges in 9 FIRs in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and requested for increasing timeframe for transit bail.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah granted 45 days transit bail to MNA Ali Wazir while ordered to approach competent court’s of law. PHC directs to submit reply for constitution of JIT on vandalism: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and caretaker provincial government to submit reply regarding constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ensure fair enquiry 9th& 10th May vandalism after arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday.

During hearing Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed, Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Shah Faisal Ottmankhel advocate appeared before PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Sahibzada Asadullah.

The writ petition establishment of JIT chaired by PHC’s judge to enquire 9th& 10th May vandalism and place responsibility on culprits involved in the damages of public and national assets. The JIT should investigate the matter on scientific and modern grounds like Panama case and alike. JIT should also probe into burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar Center, Chaghi monument and death of PTI’s workers at Mardan, Swat and Swabj during protests while it should also inquire raids on residences of political workers which has crossed all social limits.

PTI’s lawyer argued that several party’s workers are missing while their families didn’t inform regarding whereabouts and added that High Court is custodian of fundamental human right ensure by Constitution of Pakistan. In the meantime, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that PHC should obtain government’s point of view in this regard while adjourned further hearing and directed respondents to submit comments.

Meanwhile, PHC has disposed-of writ petition seeking omission of Pakistan Army Act 1952 Sections imposed against civilian in Mardan for 9th& 10th May vandalism on request for withdrawal to made new respondents in the case. The counsel argued that seven accused in 9th& 10th May vandalism has been handed over to military to tried under Pakistan Army Act 1952 despite 23rd constitutional amendment bars civilian trial in military court.

The counsel requested to omit Section 59 of Pakistan Army Act 1952 and section 3 of Official Secret Act 1923, however, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked petitioner didn’t made the necessary parties as respondents like Ministry Defense and Ministry of Interior while disposed-of the petition on request of withdrawal.