PHC orders submission of record in 3MPO arrest

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Fazal Subhan and Justice Shahid Khan directed submission of record regarding arrest of former Federal Minister Murad Saeed father under section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO), on Friday.

The counsel for petitioner Alam Khan Adenzai advocate argued that Saeed Khan father of former federal minister was arrested under 3MPO on 5th August despite his apolitical role in the family for political victimization.

The counsel argued that court ordered competent authorities for submission of record in this regard but no veil which has caused delay in court proceedings. However, Justice Fazal Subhan observed that it is last chance for submission of reply otherwise court will decide the case on next hearing fixed on 15th August.

Meanwhile, PHC has redirected government to provide record of cases registered against former Member National Assembly Mujahid Ali Khan till 15th August and adjourned further hearing. The counsel for petitioner Alam Khan Adenzai and Shah Faisal Ottmankhel advocates requested for provision of record while added that former MNA wants to appear before court but it is fear of his arrest by police.

The counsel argued that on previous hearing court has ordered submission of record but to no veil. However, Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani informed that comments had submitted before PHC last day. Although, PHC observed that reply isn’t available on court’s file while redirected submission of record and adjourned further hearing till 15th August.