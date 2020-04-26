PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis in Australia leaves Melbourne

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The process of bringing back stranded Pakistanis from different parts of the world is continuing.

A special flight of PIA carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis in Australia left Melbourne today.

Pakistan High Commission in Canberra along with its consulates in Sydney and Melbourne coordinated their return.

Consul General of Pakistan, Melbourne, Sardar Adnan Rashid saw off the stranded Pakistanis at the airport.

The returning Pakistanis thanked the government of Pakistan for arranging their repatriation to the homeland.